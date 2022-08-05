Naz Leeman, Idols SA S2 Finalist, is hosting her show It’s My Turn on Friday and Saturday at the Ghoema Theatre. Show starts at 7PM. Ticket bookings: 071 581 5186. On Monday, a host of stars will host the Women against Rape charity event. The black-tie banquet dinner takes place at Hotel Sky and entry is R750 per person. Stars on the bill include Karin Kortje, Salome, Jeodhouse, Esther Philander and Keanu Harker. For bookings WhatsApp 060 757 9149, or email [email protected].

Stiek uit at the Grillfather Woodstock on Friday for the birthday celebration of DJ Jermaine SA. With guests NA33M, Fiegaro, Nixi, DJ Ice, Ozzil, Waves and more. Party starts at 6pm, and R50 gets you in. On Friday, all roads lead to Utopia café & lounge, with Esther Philander & band T’s choice. Free entry before 9pm, thereafter R50 per person. Free entry for bookings of 10 and more. Book & reserve your table by calling the landline 010 023 2806. On Saturday, Sir Vernon Castle & band T’s choice will provide the entertainment at Utopia. Entry fee R100 p/p. For bookings contact June Castle – 076 687 1160. Then there’s Ceasar Sundays with Richard Ceasar featuring Andre. Show stars at 8pm, free entry before 8pm.