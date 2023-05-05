Bringing together Cape Town’s force drag queens and transgender community featuring DJ Rello and a guest DJ. Entry cost R50 and doors open from 8pm.

Presenting the second annual Miss LGBTQ Enigma Lounge pageant on Friday in conjunction with Enigma Lounge and the Eerste River Beauty Pageant.

RadioKillers will be headlining at Beavers Nightclub on Saturday, supported by John Blaze. The Saturday Hang Out is not to be missed and doors open at 9pm till late at R70 entry fee, dress to impress.

Heavy Levels Entertainment presents Atie-G on Saturday night night at Empire Nightclub. Club favourites include DJ Justin, DJ Mielo, Ty-Slique and supported by resident DJs DJ Ivy, DJ Notorious and DJ Mixit. Doors open at 8pm and entry fee from 8pm till 10pm is R50 and R70 thereafter.

Goodwood Wrestling Club presents Reload Sparkle Events on Saturday featuring a hot lineup of Alicious 101, Mr Tapout, Weh Sliso, Barkie, DJ Bubu, DJ Chad and many more. Tickets cost R100 at the gate and cooler boxes cost R30. Doors open from 2pm till 1am.