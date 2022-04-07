Caravelle Sports Bar presents Freaky Friday Night on Friday with DJ Drizzy on the decks. Entry is free before 9pm and R30 after.

Thursday night at Utopia Lounge and Cafe, it’s Band Jam Session. Entry is free. The event starts at 8pm. Friday night it’s Esther Philander on stage with a live band and DJ Rory and DJ Glen. Entry is R30. On Saturday it’s the Jazz vs Ballroom Extravaganza . Entry is R50.

Friday night at The Address it’s the Time Out Party and Summer Heynes’ Birthday Celebrations with Twinzspin, Matthew Power, JMD, Liam Hans, Landlord, Fish Parcel Doors open 8pm, entry is R50.

The Bothasig Baseball Club hosts a fundraiser Karaoke Night on Friday at 8pm. Entry is R60.

Empire Lounge presents the Miss Gay Empire Lounge on Saturday. Entry is R40. DJ Cool J will be on the decks.

The Charity Book NPC hosts a Karaoke Extravaganza presented by Supernova with Host and MC Carl Weber. Entry is R120 and the event starts 3pm at the Walala Wasala Restaurant and Sports Bar.

Join Veronica Meyer, Jonathan Rubain and Lusanda Beja for the Cape Town Worship and Healing Conference at the Good Hope Christian Centre from 3pm. Entry is free. Organisers say ‘the aim of this conference is to rally ministers of the gospel and Christians around the nation to rise, worship and pray together in unity for the healing of the nation’.

