The Address SuperClub is officially opening this weekend, with an all-new stylish look, four VIP booths, two dance floors, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, and five bars. The venue hosts 12 DJs this weekend. Kick off Friday night with Twinzspin, Matthew Power, Liam Hans, Enrico Celento, Mickz, Bradd Peacock. On Saturday, it’s Garth B, Dr Jules, Shane, Lance Theron and Mickz.

Entry is R50 before 10pm. The dress code for the night is smart. Join Jitsvinger and Mervyn Africa for a live performance conversation between two generations fusing their respective musical styles and stories. You’ll hear familiar tunes as well as a few unreleased surprises. They will be accompanied by Chanté Phillips (drums), Winston Siljeur (keys) and Keegan Steenkamp (trumpet).

Entry is R150 and takes place at the South African Central for the Netherlands and Flanders: Sasnev (4 Central Square, Pinelands. Friday to Sunday at 8pm. Miss Poppy modelling show will be held on Saturday at Rocklands High School Hall. The theme is Aladdin. Door entry for adults is R100 and R50 for kids. The event is in aid of Hannah’s Place of Safety. For more details, call Moezena on 076 955 8715. The pageant starts at 12pm.

The Grillfather Woodstock restaurant will host the Pyjama Party with a Purpose. Entry is a loaf of bread and 1 litre milk. You get to control the playlist on the 90s-2000s request line. The party is going down on Saturday from 7pm. After three long years of hibernation, Feastival is back and hungrier than ever.