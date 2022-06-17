On Friday, South Africa’s most famous drag artist, Manila Von Teez will be out at Downstairs Bell Cafe Pub in Wellington from 8pm to 12pm. Entry is R120. Booking is essential on 060 661 7762 .

Friday at Utopia Cafe and Lounge, it’s an intimate night with Esther Philander and Daylin Sass. Entry is R50. On Sunday it’s the Father’s Day Celebration with Lady Holly and Esther Philander. Special lunch is served from 1pm for R250 per person. Book a table on 010 023 2806.

Join YQ4Hope in association with Libra Scale Entertainment this Saturday 12-3pm for a lekker vibe at their event Stance Call Out, taking place at 56 Viben Avenue, Brackenfell Industrial. Spectator entry fee is only R20, stiek uit and check out some of Cape Town’s coolest cabbies.

LEKKER: Stance Show in Brackenfell

On Saturday, IMITD Centre in Rocklands is hosting their Youth Month Celebration with a Talent Show open to the public. If you think you have the kwaai rap skills or you’re a cool dancer, singer or poet, then join the youth at Lockheed Street in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, at 9am. Contact Mogamat Jappie for more info on 079 872 4984.