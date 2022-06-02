Doors will open at 5pm on Saturday and the event starts at 8pm. General access is R250 Meet & Greet – R350, and VIP Experience R750.

Queer Mafia and The Daisy Jones in Stellenbosch presents “Coming Out!” an extravaganza that will blow your wigs off. Come see Tollie Parton, Manila Von Teez, Maxine Wild, Ina Propriette and Werkit Boetie star, Edó.

Dante’s Premier Lounge presents Tributes to Whitney Houston and Tina Turner featuring Ramaine Barreiro-Lloyd and Mady Abrahams (SA’s Got Talent runner-up). Fiekie from Suidooster will also be there as a guest. Entry is R50 before 10pm and R100 after. DJs Gaby and Roland will play the best of old school.

The Coolerbox Party is taking place at Goodwood Wrestling Club on Saturday from 3pm to 1am. DJs Ralton, DJ Skara, Deggar, Lenneth Bowers and Luda Ash will be on the decks. Entry is R120 at the door and R20 for your coolerbox.

If you’re lus for a lekker Thursgay night, Thursday at Las Vegas Lounge it’s Drag Nights with Emogen Moore and Angel Lalamore. Join the divas for an open mic where everyone is welcome to perform. DJ Alan will be on the decks and entry is FREE. The show starts at 8pm.