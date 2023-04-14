Montana Lounge presents the Temple Boys as headliners featuring DJ Kani, DJ Fox, DJ Berdy and more this Friday. Doors open at 7pm and entry is R90.

Utopia Cafe and Lounge bids farewell to Idols Season 15 contestant, Craig Jordaan this Friday with live music from Band T’s Choice. Entry fee is R50.

Get ready to dance the night away this Friday at Destiny CPT with some kwaai DJs and unforgettable music featuring Liam Hans, Jason Spikes, Tiny T and many more. Entry fee is R100 before 11pm and ladies enter free before 10pm.

82 on Beach Strand present The Get Together this Saturday featuring Radiokillers, DJ Justin, DJ Mielo, DJ Charra and many more. Doors open at 8pm and entry is R30 before 10pm and R40 thereafter.

DJ Law and Chivisa Records is out in Salberau, Elsies River this Saturday from 6pm. Bring your own dop and no fighting.