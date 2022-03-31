Tonight at Grillfather Woodstock, it’s The Last Chill. There will be a host of live DJs, hookahs, a kwaai bar and food specials. Entry is free.

It’s the Reloaded Facebook Party on Saturday at the Goodwood Wrestling Club, from 3pm to 1am. With various DJs on the decks, join Monas as the MC and Carmy Sparkles as your host. Bring your hookah pipes, beers in a can, sterk drop in bottles and plastic drinking glasses. Entry is R100. For any enquiries, please contact Ms Sparkle 0621266997.

Models and Bottles, hosted by Kingphunk & DJ Jossie. This Saturday, Dj Miles will be out at Redds Ottery alongside a DJ line up. Bring in your bottles, chaser and ice for a small corkage fee of R70. Entry is R50.

For the month of April, every Sunday, Las Vegas Lounge will be hosting a Karaoke Competition. Winners will be chosen by the audience. R1000 up for grabs every week. Entry Fee at the door is R20. Bring your friends and family.

Friday at The Address it’s The Shut Down Part 3 with DJs Twinzspin, Liam Hans, Enrico, Jay&Dee, Fish Parcel, Autumn and more. Entry for Ladies is R50 and R80 for Gents

Caravelle Sports Bar hosts Jam Sessions on Friday, entry is R30. On Saturday it's DJ Leeroy on the decks, entry is R30. On Sunday from 3pm it’s Karaoke Night with DJ Drizzy, entry is R30

[email protected]