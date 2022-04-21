The Upside Down party is happening at the Coolerbox Studios on Saturday and doors open at 6pm.

Organisers say: “There is no rush to get anywhere in the Upside Down, the beats reflect this sentiment with the downtempo pace in the space within which it exists.

With life moving at a rapid pace around us, we aim to use the space to connect and dance.” Entry is free before 7pm, R50 after.

Friday night at Utopia Cafe and Lounge, it’s the Farewell party for Zubair Vardien who is leaving to Spain for six months to perform as an artist.

The event will feature the band T’s Choice alongside Esther Philander with Angie, Thurston and Lady Holly. Entry is R30.

On Saturday night at Utopia, it’s the Farewell party for Craig Jordaan leaving for Spain. Special guest appearances by Daylin Sass, Rhyvox, Holly and more. Entry is R50. Call 010 023 2806 to book a table.

Thursday at 6pm, it’s the opening of the new group exhibition at the DAOR Contemporary art gallery and entry is FREE.

A contemporary gallery focused on South African and Pan African art, situated at the V&A Port of Cape Town, you can rub shoulders with artists Fanie Buys, Willemien de Villiers, Bevan de Wet and more.

Bring your friends, pets and family to the exhibition.

