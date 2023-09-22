The Empire Nightclub presents Sexy Saturday, featuring RadioKillers alongside Dj Notorious and Ivy. Doors open at 8pm and entry is R50 for general admission. Dress to impress and bring your own hookah for only R50.

West End is hosting a King of Pop Michael Jackson tribute on Saturday, featuring the world’s No 1 impersonator Dantanio Goodman supported by Mujahid George and Shadley Schroeder. Entry is R100 and doors open at 8pm. Dress code is smart casual and no food or drinks are allowed.

An invitation to the Castle of Good Hope’s Heritage Weekend is scheduled to take place this long weekend from September 22 to 25. The theme for this year is ‘Celebrating Our Cultural Diversity in a Democratic South Africa’. The Heritage program will start from 9am every day and entry is free.

Calvin Peters, aka Uncle Cal, pays tribute to André Pearce, aka Dr Boogie, at Club Letrax in Pacaltsdorp on Heritage Day. The line-up features Theo Watt (formerly of The Rockets), Fanatics SA, DJ Nigel, DJ Ice, as well as DJ Graham who will have a karaoke session on the side.

Tickets are available at R100 from Webtickets and Pick n Pay and are R120 at the door. The event starts at 4pm, and the next day is a public holiday!