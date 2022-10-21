All roads lead to Utopia Cafe and Lounge on Friday night to catch Vuvu Khumalo live featuring Cameron and Lauren with Band T’s Choice. Gather your girls because ladies enter free. The fun starts at 9pm. Book your spot: 010 023 2806/ 083 455 5006.

Glow for Dario presents a neon party with DJ Cool J and DJ Ael on Friday night at Gabriel House in Plumstead. Entry is R50 and all proceeds will go towards Dario’s medical costs. Baie belangrik, dress to impress. Dress to impress is baie belangrik.