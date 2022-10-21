All roads lead to Utopia Cafe and Lounge on Friday night to catch Vuvu Khumalo live featuring Cameron and Lauren with Band T’s Choice. Gather your girls because ladies enter free. The fun starts at 9pm. Book your spot: 010 023 2806/ 083 455 5006.
Glow for Dario presents a neon party with DJ Cool J and DJ Ael on Friday night at Gabriel House in Plumstead. Entry is R50 and all proceeds will go towards Dario’s medical costs. Baie belangrik, dress to impress. Dress to impress is baie belangrik.
Utopia Cafe and Lounge presents Saturday Sundowners, with bands Backchat and T’s Choice from 6pm. Bottle corkage R50 from 5pm to 7pm and rocking the stage will be Monique Anthony with Carmen Xclusive. Entry is free. Contact 083 455 5006.
Compass Rose Collective presents Theatre Benevolent Fund Music and Comedy Night on Saturday at the Gallow Theatre. Special guests Kate Normington, Tracy Klaas, Martin Davis, Nicola Date and many more. Tickets cost R180 through Quicket and the show starts at 7:30pm.
The Temple Boys will be live on Saturday night at Hanover Street NightClub at Grandwest featuring Dr Jules.
Cover charge is R70 and doors open at 9pm. Dress code is smart.