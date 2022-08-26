The HipHopDaze in CPT presented by Big Thinz Experience Ltd (B.T.E) is happening on Saturday at The Woodstock Hub at 170 Victoria Road. Hosted by @Yaazie featuring a host of local hip hop artists, tickets cost R100 via Webtickets and R150 at the door. No under-18s, dress 1990-2000 DRIP. Show starts at 4pm.

It’s Ladies night at Utopia Cafe and Lounge, come jol to the tunes of Esther Philander and Band T’s Choice. Entry is free before 9pm thereafter R50p/p and free entry for bookings of 10 mense plus. To book, call 010 023 2806. Head down to 12 Cobern Street, De Waterkant on Saturday for a Winter Market hosted by Naturally Divine Natural Hair Studio. The aim is to help small businesses. Admission is free. Live performances by Claire Phillips, Quinton Manuels, Laetitia Piers and more. If you would like to be a vendor email [email protected].