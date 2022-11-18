Marcus Brothers on Friday night presents RnB and hip hop with a kwaai line-up featuring Marcus Brothers, Leigh-Junior, DJ Ralton, DJ Jodie and many more rocking the decks live at the Living Room in Weltevreden street, Bellville. Entry fee is R50 and R70 after 11pm, VIP is R100 and R130 after 11pm. The fun starts from 7pm until late.

Stiek uit at the Grillfather in Woodstock and join them for Burgers and Beats, entry is verniet and they’re giving you 50% off on all cocktails all night. Strictly no under 18s. Friday night is ladies night, so gather the girls and head to Utopia Cafe and Lounge for Friday Night Supreme Party featuring special guest DJ Brad 021and Major P. Ladies enter free before 10pm. For bookings contact 0100232806/0783872182. Party with a purpose at Trenchtown Observatory on Saturday, a live music event in aid of The Masonic Home for Paraplegics in Durbanville.

The event starts at 4pm till late and entry is R50 per person. Raffles are R20 per ticket and food stalls will be available. Idols SA’s Craig Jordaan will be at Utopia Cafe and Lounge on Saturday night for a live performance, joining him are TS Choice Band and DJ Glen. Entry is free before 9pm and no under 21s.

For bookings contact 0100232806/0783872182. Join author Kumi Naidoo at the launch of his memoir titled ‘Letters to my mother’ on Saturday in Mitchells Plain in Wall Street, Portland from 3pm to 5pm. Grab your bikinis for a bring pool party on Sunday. Utopia Cafe and Lounge presents a bring and braai and the opening of the swimming pool.