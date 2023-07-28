Hanover Street presents an Old Street Party tonight featuring Grant Lesch, Tyrone Paulsen, Robbie Savage, DJ Kevin and Roger The Dodger. Entry fee is R90.

Livingroom presents Fridaze with special guest Gian-Re and Garicha and bringing the lekker vibes is DJ Justin, DJ Mielo, HB Funk, DJ Junior and DJ Quaidex. Shots are R5 and entry is R50 before 10pm and R70 thereafter.

It’s Ladies Night at Enigma Lounge on Saturday. Ladies in a group of four get a free bottle of Smirnoff Vodka. Entry is R30 for ladies till 9pm and R50 thereafter. Klopping the tunes are DJ Justin, DJ Mielo, DJ Robin and many more.

The Jagger Lounge presents its first Barbie party on Saturday. Dress up in your favourite Barbie or Ken outfit and stiek uit. Rocking the decks are DJ Waggy, DJ Cruz and DJ Waleed.

Utopia Cafe and Lounge presents the first time at the Aqua Arena Rap vs Pop vs Jazz tomorrow all done live with the main featured artist Miss Lia, Sly Helluva Guy and Amigo.