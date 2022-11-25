Heritage Groove is back at Green Point Salesian Football Club. This music and lifestyle event on Saturday is hosted by Siv Ngesi and friends. Come and jol to some 90s, 2000s, hip hop, R&B and Amapiano tunes. No ID means no entry. Food stalls will be available. Tickets start from R75. Party is from 2pm to 11pm. Strictly no under 18s.

The 2022 Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival Vol 4 takes place at Spier Amphitheatre, featuring some of the best local jazz and classical artists. The one-day festival begins at 12.30pm (doors open at 11.30am). Tickets are available at Quicket. Comic Arlene Petersen will be hosting her ‘fourth industry birthday’ titled No Offence at the Las Vegas Lounge in Mitchells Plain.Tickets cost R150 and include a meal, drinks will be available at the bar. The laughter starts at 7.30pm.

Bossy Nakes Music Production presents a Sunset pool party on Saturday at 17 Night Jar, Pelican Heights. Featuring comedians Jamie Barthus, Shakir Chuqy and Lola Williams for a night of live music. Food and drinks will be for sale and free drinks upon arrival, Tickets cost R150 and R50 for corkage. No under 18s.DJ Funky Mis Africa Birthday Bash takes place at 92 Station Road, Observatory, featuring Marcus Brothers, DJ Mshaya, Maboi Entertainment and headline act, SA’s very own Uncle Waffles. Entry fee is R60 and the fun starts at 3pm.

Empire Lounge in Strand Presents a Domino Tournament hosted by DJ Justin with some awesome djs spinning party tunes on Saturday. R30 gets you in before 10PM, R50 after 10PM. Great prizes up for grabs. DJs include DJ Yaam, DJ Marty9 and a surprise guest appearance. Stiek uit as this might be the event of the weekend! Doors open at 8PMFagrie Isaacs will be live this Saturday at Table Thirteen presenting Summer Nights.