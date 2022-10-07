Gather the whole family this weekend and attend the two-day Spring Carnival in aid of Paradise 4 Kids. The carnival will take place at Merrydale Primary School and gates open at 4pm on Friday and 10am on Saturday. Loads of jam-packed fun with performances from The Temple Boys, DJ Jossie, Klein Fortuin, Simplicity featuring Lady Holly, dance groups, carnival rides, food stalls and many more, as well as a live performance from Shameem. Entry at the gate is R40, pensioners and kids under 12 pay R20. Bring your own camping chairs.

The Cubing Club will host the 2022 Rubik’s WCA African Speeding Championships at GrandWest from Friday until Sunday. Doors open at 8am and show starts at 9am. Tickets start from R50 and can be purchased from Quicket. To beat the current world record, mense will need to do it in less than 3.47 seconds. Be sure to catch Tandjies featuring Superfly, Brian BoHorne, Dr Beat, Mikey G and Selwyn Bartlett on Saturday for Disco Knights in Hanover Street. Doors open at 8pm and tickets are available at R95 through Webtickets, R120 at the door. Dress code is smart casual.