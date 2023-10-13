Hanover Street Presents We Just Vibing this Friday featuring TXC hosted by Summer Heynes. You can expect beats by Rollstoel, Mickz, Dale May and Dr Jules. Tickets are available at Webtickets.

Catch Radiokillers and DJ Flame on Friday night at Hot Spot Lounge. Entry is R50 and ladies enter free before 9pm.

The Indonesian Folk Market is back on Saturday at 124 Rosmead Avenue, Kenilworth free of charge. Look forward to some Indonesian food, crafts, traditional dances, musical performances, quizzes and souvenirs. The event is open to the public from 10am till 4pm.

82 on Beach Road in Strand presents Sexy Saturdaze featuring HB Funk, DJ Mielo, DJ Hummer, DJ Justin and DJ Beuan. Ladies enter free till 10pm. Entry is R30 and R50 after 10pm. Doors open at 8pm.

The Cape Town Castle of Good Hope presents ‘Doek on Fleek’, women-only Gospel Picnic on Sunday. Tickets are available at Computicket at R100 early bird, R150/R200 general access. From 10am till 8pm.