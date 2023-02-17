Friday night, Rocklands High School will present their Valentine’s Old School Party, in the school hall situated on the corner of Eisleben Road and Cedar Avenue in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain. Tickets are R100 and doors will open at 7pm. Artists performing are disco diva Vuvu Kumalo and Marcelino V, known for his hit song Lights Out. Book your tickets from the school or get them at the door.

It’s Ladies Night at Utopia Cafe and Lounge featuring Craig Jordaan, live music, free sambuca on arrival for the ladies. Gents enter free only if accompanied by a lady. The time is 6pm to 2am. You are invited to Robin’s Heart Valentine’s Day Party on Friday at Club Enigma in Eerste River in aid of the feeding scheme and community clinic. Entry cost R30 and sweet shots and chocolate on arrival. Jazz and dance the night away from 8pm until late. Bathethe Records presents a love affair on Saturday at Beaconvale in Parow. Dress in red if you are taken, orange if it’s complicated and green if you are single. Rocking the decks is OD Funk, DJ Josh, Lerenzo, DJ Gio and many more. R100 gets you inside.