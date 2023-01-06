It’s lady’s party night from 10pm with Faren-Lee, Elton and Lauren. No under 18s.

Project A Destiny Take Over invites you to a party and welcome the new year behoorlik. Stiek uit and dance the night away with Twinzspin, Matthew Power, Enrico Celento, Liam Smith, Mr Cruz, Dboy and many more.

Destiny 88 Short Market Street is the place to be from 8pm until late and tickets cost R100 at the door or R80 online. Strictly no under 18s. IDs on arrival.

It’s going down on Saturday at Utopia Cafe and Lounge representing the legends of Old Skool with their biggest throwback event yet. Entry fee is R50. Party starts at 9pm.