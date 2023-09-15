Club Galaxy presents Spring With Young Pirates tonight with music by Bubu, Alicious101, Jermaine SA, Dee and many more. Tickets are R80 pre-sold and R100 at the door.

Noer Hunter presents Gqom Friday, featuring headliners Hunter Fam, Leigh Junior and DJ Early supported by DJ Kurt, Washa Kingboy, Dxngerboys and more. The venue is the I-Can Centre in Elsies River. Tickets are R40 pre-sold and R70 at the gate, cooler box is R20.

Gather your girls and head to 82 on Beach in Strand for a Ladies Night on Saturday and party to the sounds of DJ Justin, DJ Mielo, DJ Yaam and DJ Hummer. Ladies enter free the whole night and general entry at R30 before 10pm and R30 thereafter.

In honour of Heritage Month the ATKV Crescendo finalists will take to the stage with iconic Sarah Theron making a special appearance. Headlining the show tonight are Jason Baartman and Die Twaalf (Kurt-Lee Hammond), who both made it to the finals of this year’s ATKV Mentor Programme. All happening at The Daisy Jones Bar in Stellenbosch. Doors open at 6pm.