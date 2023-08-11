Cashmere Premium Lounge presents Cashmere Fridays with music by Liam Smith, Zac The DJ, Hayden and Diggy. Tickets cost R50 before 10pm and doors open at 9pm.

Hanover Street presents Boland Takeover on Friday night featuring DJ Chello, DJ Global, Pro and Star. Entry is R80 from 9pm to 3am.

It’s the social link-up on Saturday at Botanik Social House featuring Mashaya, Boyzn, Lorenzo Bathathe and many more. You can jol to the sounds of amapiano, hip-hop, RnB, old school and house music. Tickets are available at Quicket.

It’s a Black and White party on Saturday at Hanover Park and rocking the decks is Lenneth Bowers, Luwayne Wonder alongside resident DJs. Tickets cost R80 and the party is from 9pm to 3am.

Utopia Cafe and Lounge presents Caesar Sundays with live music from Richard Ceasar. R50 gets you inside and the show starts at 7pm.