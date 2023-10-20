Stasie 6 Wellington presents to you Ladies Night tonight with music by special guest DJ Justin supported by DJ Johan SA. Ladies enter free till 9pm and entry is R30. The party starts at 8pm.
82 on Beach in Strand presents the Saturday Groove featuring DJ Bubu, Boyzn, TwinzSpin, Lorenzo Bathathe and Zubi on the mic. Entry cost R50 before 11pm and R80 thereafter.
Utopia Cafe and Lounge presents Old Skool vs New Skool on Friday night. Catch Le Roy, Clint C, Skitzo and Dino on the 1s and 2s. Ladies enter free all night and gents pay R50.
The Funky Buddha Lounge presents Buddha Saturday with music by Diggy-Avon featuring special guests Nazli Classen, Aqeela Hoosen and many more.
Doors open at 10pm and entry costs R50.