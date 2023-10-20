Stasie 6 Wellington presents to you Ladies Night tonight with music by special guest DJ Justin supported by DJ Johan SA. Ladies enter free till 9pm and entry is R30. The party starts at 8pm.

82 on Beach in Strand presents the Saturday Groove featuring DJ Bubu, Boyzn, TwinzSpin, Lorenzo Bathathe and Zubi on the mic. Entry cost R50 before 11pm and R80 thereafter.