Dante’s Premier Lounge presents Miss Gay Diva 2022. A new queen will be crowned on Friday night and loads of cash prizes up for grabs. Girls will compete in swimwear and evening wear, with the show set to start at 10pm.

Entry is R40 before 9pm and R50 after 9pm. Presenting the first annual Miss Gay Arabella 2022 in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community. Stiek uit at Grassy Park Civic Centre. Entry is R80 including cooler box, bring own XYZ and platters. Refreshments will be on stale. Utopia Cafe and Lounge presents Craig Jordaan, Cameron van Wyk and Lauren Hartzenburg for TGIF Day. Entry fee is R50 per person. To book and reserve your table, contact 0100232806 or 0783872182.

Club favourite DJ Justin returns alongside talented DJ Yaam and Heavy Levels Entertainment DJ Mielo & DJ Mintos on Saturday at 82 On Beach in Strand. Doors open at 8PM as this is going to be a night to remember! For the second semi-finals, Utopia Cafe and Lounge presents The Battle of The Bands. Entry fee is R50 per person. To book and reserve your table, contact 0100232806 or 0783872182. Ending the weekend, Utopia Cafe and Lounge presents Summer Sundays with Sir Vernon Castle plus band after sunset. Free drinks for the first 50 patrons. Show starts at 7pm. To book and reserve your table, contact 0100232806 or 078 387 2182.