Pekkish Food Hall presents Pekkish for Comedy on Friday, hosted by Wesley Paulse. This comedian line-up includes Yaaseen Barnes, and also featuring Sala, Saya Jones, Sipho Luther, Robyn Dunlop and Chuma.
Tickets cost R80 and the show laughter starts at 7:30pm for 8pm. Come early, get a dite and laugh lekker.
Gyaldem presents Peace, Love and Bass for a night of the best bass music, good food, good people and good vibes tomorrow. All proceeds will go to anti gender-based violence charities through the NGO: Women Making Change International.
Venue is at the Woodstock Brewery from 7pm to 2am. Strictly no under-18s and tickets are available through Webtickets.
Little Leaders Edu-Care presents a stand-up comedy fundraiser on Saturday at Southfield Primary School Hall at 7:30pm.
Tickets are R100 and performances will include Kenwyn Davids, Yaaseen Barnes, Mel Jones and KG Mokgadi. For bookings and info, contact 084 8144352 or [email protected].
A short film is premiering at the Bertha House in Mowbray titled My father, my responsibility.
The fliek is about a father who falls sick with cancer, rendering him unable to provide for his two daughters and leaving the eldest to hustle to support them. The movie starts at 2pm and entry is free.