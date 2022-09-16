Pekkish Food Hall presents Pekkish for Comedy on Friday, hosted by Wesley Paulse. This comedian line-up includes Yaaseen Barnes, and also featuring Sala, Saya Jones, Sipho Luther, Robyn Dunlop and Chuma. Tickets cost R80 and the show laughter starts at 7:30pm for 8pm. Come early, get a dite and laugh lekker.

Gyaldem presents Peace, Love and Bass for a night of the best bass music, good food, good people and good vibes tomorrow. All proceeds will go to anti gender-based violence charities through the NGO: Women Making Change International. Venue is at the Woodstock Brewery from 7pm to 2am. Strictly no under-18s and tickets are available through Webtickets. Little Leaders Edu-Care presents a stand-up comedy fundraiser on Saturday at Southfield Primary School Hall at 7:30pm.