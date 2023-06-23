It’s Flashback Fridays at Hanover Street in GrandWest featuring DJs Selwyn, Naz Titus, Jaryd Busch and Krazy K. The jol is from 9pm and entry is R80. To reserve a table, WhatsApp 082 588 6662. Dante’s Premier Lounge in Triangle Farm presents Wasted Ladies tonight with hosts Mesha Keyster, Ashlin Petersen and Che-Eve Alexander. The music is courtesy of DJs Josh Da Funk, Tyler Arendse, Auden the DJ and more. Tickets are R50 presold and R80 at the door, R100 after midnight. For reservations contact Cheryl on 083 979 5088.

Encore Lounge in Main Road, Diep River presents Friday House Sessions featuring Dave Andy and Javan American. Entry is R50 and the dress code is smart casual. Table bookings available via DM. Hanover Street in GrandWest is celebrating Classic Saturdays with DJs Godfrey, Newton, Portia, Robbie Savage and Grant Lesch. The party is from 9pm and entry is R80. To reserve a table, WhatsApp 082 588 6662. On Sunday there will be a Tina Turner Tribute show at Dante’s Premier Lounge in Triangle Farm, Stikland, from 6pm. Featuring Ramaine Barreiro-Lloyd, while your favourite DJs will be wrecking the decks. R100 gets you in.