Food and refreshments will be on sale and all funds will go towards the tournaments. Doors open from 7pm till 12am.

Kaizen Martial Science Academy presents a Cooler Box Karaoke Party tomorrow at Westville Primary School. Featuring DJ Drizzy, DJ Leroy and DJ Aamir, entry cost R40 and corkage is R50.

It’s a Barbie Party on Saturday at Encore Lounge Diep River with beats by DJ Joker, Miss Dee and Javen America on the decks. Entry fee is R50 and doors open at 7pm.

Enigma Lounge and Entertainment presents Super Month End Get Together on Saturday. The line-up includes Ashton Parenzee, DJ Robin, DJ Justin, DJ Rello and Nankula Bam. Ladies drink free and unlimited melktertjies between 8 to 9pm. Entry is R40 and ladies enter free till 9pm. Selected shooters and brands R5 till 10pm.

It’s a Gqom Friday Hangover at Portland Soccer Field with music by DJ Diablo and DJ Keemo. Entry is R50 and R30 for corkage. All funds will go towards Jared Du Plessis’ soccer tour to Durban.