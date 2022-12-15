Following a two-year break, the Cape Town Summer Market is back at the Company’s Garden. The market launches on Friday and runs until Tuesday. Patrons are spoiled for choice this year with over 150 stalls, live entertainment, fun activities, a car show, and the popular singing competition, The Summer Star.

Celebrate your natural hair on Friday with KroesRocks 2022 over at the Market Hall, GrandWest, from 10am to 7pm. The inaugural event aims to change the narrative to ensure that no one is ever told to “fix their hair”. Selected natural hair experts, speakers, and live entertainment such as saxophonist Don Vino, singer Robin Pieters, rapper YoungstaCPT, and a house band. The event starts at 10am and tickets are R300 from Webtickets. This weekend, the annual two-day Saron Vrugte Fees takes place at the Saron Sportsground. Catch all your favourites in one place such as RJAY & LK, DJ Feezol, DJ Justin, Plaasnaar, Matthew Power, Jamie Barthus, Bubblegum, Street Kings and more. Gates open on Friday and Saturday at 1pm.