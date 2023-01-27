Muso Atie-G features at 82 on Beach in Strand as the headlining artist alongside club favourite DJ Justin, who returns alongside DJs Yaam, Mixit and Notorious. Doors open at 8pm. Entry fee is R50 with strict security, bar specials and great entertainment.

Start your Friday with Ladies Night at Utopia Cafe and Lounge with a live performance by Craig Jordaan. Food and drinks are for sale. No load shedding is guaranteed. Party starts at 8pm until 2am. Enigma Lounge in Eerste River hosts Month End Madness featuring kwaai artists such as Weh Sliso, Barkie, Ashwin Martin, aka Mr Tapout, and Street Kings Dance Crew as they team up with awesome spin doctors such as DJ Mielo, DJ Justin, DJ Rello, HB Funk, Vitto No Eli. Doors open 7pm and R70 gets you in. Pre-sold tickets are R50. Call 083 8907 689.

Raw Nation presents a street bash on Saturday in Gregory Street, Eindhoven. Featuring DJ Mone, G-Boy Hunter, Woza B, Raw Nation and many more. Start 8pm. Saturday night is the legendary Sundowner Bottle Party at Utopia Cafe and Lounge. Buy your bottle at T’s Liquor Shack (next to Utopia) and qualify for the ‘no corkage’ charge. Corkage fee is R50 on bottles purchased elsewhere. Entry is free if you arrive before 7pm and R50 after 7pm.