There’s a Pop-Up jol at Destiny in Shortmarket Street, CBD. The Shut Down will feature music by Matthew JPower, Liam Hans, Enrico Selento, Sir Bongz, Deecee, Jason Spikes and Dean Havenga. MC’d by Dylan Wanneberg and Infamous AJ. The party is from 8pm. Tickets R80 from Quicket and R100 before 11pm.

Friday night at Dante’s Premier Lounge, it’s Justin makes a blanket statement. With DJs Dr Jules, Portia and Grant Lesch. The party starts at 8pm. Tickets are R80 pre-sold and R100 at the door.

It’s Ladies Night at Utopia Cafe and Lounge in Ottery. Performances by Rhyvox and KC. Ladies enter free, gents R50 after 10pm. No under 21s. Contact Richard Fortune on 083 455 5006.

Saturday, Heavy Levels Entertainment presents the Backyard Bash 3.0 Birthday Edition. Headlined by DJ Jeremy featuring JMD, DJ Mielo, HB Funk, DJ MC, Princess Davids and more. Bring your own camp chair, xyz and hookahs, food will be on sale. Tickets R100 at the gate, party starts at 4pm. Happening at 9 Lourie Way Eersterivier. Contact Mcneil on 083 8907 689.

Stiek uit in Elsies River for a jol with Mr Thela featuring DJs Ice Flake, Jared Maloo, Joey and Bubu, with a live performance by Venetic. Happening at the Adriaanse Community Hall, doors open at 6pm and R100 gets you in.