Catch Liam Smith, Hayden and Zac The DJ this Friday at Cashmere Premium Lounge alongside special guest Ryan Hendricks, Chante Dalton, Craigh Julie and many more. Doors open at 9pm and entry fee is R50.
Gather the girls because it’s Ladies Night at Dante’s Premier Lounge this Saturday presented by Heavy Levels Entertainment. Bringing the lekker vibes is HB Funk, DJ Justin, DJ Junior, DJ Mielo and Evert The DJ. R50 get you inside and ladies enter free between 8-9pm.
Girls just want to have fun is the theme at Club Galaxy this Saturday featuring Miss Dee, Naeem, Clint Supreme, Luda-Ash and Masoodah. Hosted by Tracy_With_A_Lee. Everybody enters free before 11pm and R60 thereafter. Doors open at 9pm.
It’s Saturday Madness at Gophers Nightclub featuring Barkie Vieslik, Woza Taboo, Leigh Junior and many more. Entry fee is R70 till 10pm then R70 thereafter. The party starts at 8pm.
Tik Tok sensation Renay Love Note is gracing the stage at Premium Sport Bar alongside Signature SA this Sunday. Entry fee is R50 and doors open at 6h30.