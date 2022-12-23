Catch TwinzSpin live on Friday night at Hanover Street in GrandWest featuring Dr Jules, DJ Chello and DJ Mickz. Tickets cost R70 per person and doors open from 8pm until 3am. 82 on Beach Roach in Strand has a kwaai lineup of lekker DJs for you Saturday featuring Marcus Brothers, DJ Jodi, MajorK, DJ Justin and many more. Entry fee is R50 and R70 after 10pm.

82 on Beach Strand presents a Boxing Day event with hosts DJ Feezol and club favourites Radiokillers, DJ Justin, JJ Yaam and Jaden Da DJ. Entry fee cost R50 and R70 after 10pm. Doors open at 7pm with bar specials, free parking, card facilities available and strict security. Strictly no under 18s. The Rockets are hosting their Boxing Day bash on Boxing Day at Hanover Street, tickets cost R150 per person. Doors open from 8pm till 3am.