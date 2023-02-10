Catch the Temple Boys at Hanover Street on Friday featuring DJ Jules, DJ MD and Micks. R100 gets you inside. The fun starts from 8pm. Gboy Hunter presents the Coolerbox Party Volume 2 featuring DJ Kurt, Raw Nation, Hunter Fam, DJ Tino and many more, live on Saturday at Bishop Lavis Sports Field.

Entry cost R30 pre-sold and R50 at the gate, plus R20 for corkage. Introducing the pre-Vday loving matinee at Cedar High in Mitchells Plain featuring Atie G, Barkie, Mr Tapout, Weh Sliso, DJ Chad and more. Tickets can be purchased from Quicket at R65. R75 at the door.