There will be a Winter Showdown on Friday night at Lexi Consani in Halt Road. Brought to you by OD Funk, with a line-up that includes Larenzo Bathathe, DJs Chad, Lucas and Law, and TikTok stars like MillyTheBaddest and MC Che. Doors open at 6pm. R50 gets you in, after 10pm it’s R80. Get ready for the Eersterivier Shutdown on Saturday at Enigma Lounge with headliners Barkie, Feeziflake and Lee the Drummer, also featuring DJ Rello, DJ Mielo and Taboo No Leigh. Doors open at 6pm, entry is R50. Ladies enter free before 9pm.

If you’re a fan of reggae, there will be a festival celebrating International Reggae Day on Saturday at Insangu in Franschhoek. Hosted by Conquerors Reggae Band. Party starts at 1pm. Tickets start from R50. Stiek uit for Liam’s Birthday Amapiano Bash on Saturday at Yellowwood Primary in Mitchells Plain. Special appearances by Name Lekkers, with DJs Kadie, Chad and Tino. Entry is R50, no under 18s. For tickets contact 081 210 1518. Celebrate International Reggae Day at The Drama Factory in Strand on Saturday with Cape Town’s most-loved reggae band, The Rivertones. They are back with their rocking tribute to the reggae legends of Jamaica, Bob Marley, UB40 and Eddy Grant. Tickets are R160 to R180 via www.thedramafactory.co.za.