Party for a good course as Miss Leshme presents Embrace My Roots fundraiser this Friday at Gophers Pub featuring DJ Ralton, Luda-Ash, DJ Bubu, DJ Chello and many more rocking the decks. Pre-sold tickets cost R50 and R80 at the door. Party starts from 7pm till late. Calling all Whitney Houston lovers, Belinda Davids returns to the Grand Arena in Grandwest after three years this Saturday with her show titled ‘Greatest Love of All’. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost R290 and can be purchased at itickets.

Head to Makers Landing at V&A Waterfront on Saturday for a Gin Day that will showcase only the best local brands of gin. Tickets start at R100 and guests can look forward to gin cocktails, tastings, music, and gin-inspired foods. The fun starts from 11am to 8pm. Planet Sports Arena in Brackenfell presents to you Seductive Saturdays featuring DJ Justin and DJ Skye alongside other talented DJs. Doors open at 9am till 10pm for karaoke and the official party starts at 10pm. Entry is free all day long. Algarve Restaurant presents Smooth Jazz Sundays with performances from Aubrey Arries and a surprise special guest. Stiek uit at 20 Kerk Street, Kuilsriver and doors open at 6pm and entry fee is R50. Free parking and free wifi available.