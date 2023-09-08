Enigma Lounge and Entertainment presents a Ten Rand Party on Saturday with music by DJ Mpumelelo, Quaidex and Nankula Bam. Doors open at 7pm and entry is free till 10pm then R30 thereafter. Selected drinks such as Red Heart Rum, KWV, Grants and more are all R10 till 10pm.

Utopia Cafe and Lounge presents a YDA Fundraiser tonight for the dancers who qualified to compete in Portugal for hip hop. Entry fee is R70.

82 on Beach is the place to be on Saturday featuring Lenneth Bowers, Mr Cruz, Radiokillers, Hammer and many more rocking the decks. Entry is free before 8pm and R50 thereafter. No under 18s and hookah available.

It is a TikTok Extravaganza tomorrow at Plantation Primary School, featuring all your favourite social media personalities and influencers. Headliners include Devon Cornelius, Tyrone Dinges and The Gentle Brother, to name a few. Tickets cost R100 and R150 VIP and a cooler box. A food truck will be on site alongside strict security and Law Enforcement. The show starts at 6pm till 1am.

Utopia Cafe and Lounge presents Karaoke and Jazz on Sunday with music by VDJ Ashley. Dress smart, door open at 4pm. For bookings contact 083 4555 006.