Celebrating R-Jays Birthday Bash at the Festive Kick Off tonight at the Future World Hall in Eerste River. Featuring Radiokillers, Rjay and LK, Nielo&Derek, Aidam-John and Lil’ Willy and much more. Tickets cost R50 and doors open at 5pm.
Enigma Lounge and Entertainment presents the Coolerbox Party on Saturday. Rocking the decks is Radiokillers, DJ Robin and Decent Boys. Entry cost R30 and pay R50 for your cooler box before 10pm. Doors open at 7pm.
Hanover Street presents the Black & White Party, hosted by influencer Majestic Mey, tonight. Dress in black and white and receive a free shooter on arrival. Expect to be moved by the sounds of Luwayne Wonder, Liam Cue, Matthew J Power, DJ Mickz and DJ Krazy K. Entry cost R100.
Sit Jou Blokkies Op, hosted by TikTokker Shanyvan Wyngaard, at Hanover Street on Saturday featuring Benny Billionaire, DJ Neeno, Weh Sliiso, DJ Ngamla and Tarenzo. Expect to see other TikTokkers Brooklyn Loco, Chesrae Megan, Anslin Gysman and Erico Hartzenberg. Tickets cost R100 online and R150 at the door.
Utopia Cafe and Lounge presents the Bottle Party on Saturday, featuring Esther Philander, Lauren alongside T’s Choice. Entry cost 50 and doors open at 7pm.