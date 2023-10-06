Celebrating R-Jays Birthday Bash at the Festive Kick Off tonight at the Future World Hall in Eerste River. Featuring Radiokillers, Rjay and LK, Nielo&Derek, Aidam-John and Lil’ Willy and much more. Tickets cost R50 and doors open at 5pm.

Enigma Lounge and Entertainment presents the Coolerbox Party on Saturday. Rocking the decks is Radiokillers, DJ Robin and Decent Boys. Entry cost R30 and pay R50 for your cooler box before 10pm. Doors open at 7pm.