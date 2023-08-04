Hanover Street at GrandWest is celebrating Women’s Month tonight.Nadia Jaftha will host and bringing the vibes is Waggy, Krazy K, Micks and DJ Autumn. Ladies pay R80 entry and gents R100. The party starts at 9pm till 3am. Utopia Cafe and Lounge presents Vicky Sampson on Saturday alongside Esther Philander and T’s Choice. All proceeds will go to the Smith family to help rebuild after a house fire. Entry is R80 and the show starts at 7.30pm.

Disi Punt presents Lulu’s Music Video launch on Saturday at The Empire Nightclub. Rocking the decks is Radiokillers, DJ Collin, DJ Mxit and Notorious with live performances from Mr MP and Marshin Hendrix. Tickets are sold at R40 pre-sold and R50 at the door. The Shutdown-Winter Edition at Botanik Social House on Friday night, with Matthew Power, Liam Hans, Alicious 101, Twinzspin and more. Tickets cost R80 at Quicket. In celebration of Women’s Month, Saturday at Botanik Social House presents The 30 UP Party with some of Cape Town’s best female DJs rocking the 1’s and 2’s.