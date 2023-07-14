Head over to Hanover Street on Friday night for their Friday Night Shutdown featuring the best of Hanover Street DJs Krazy K, Nazz Titus, Jaryd Busch and Robbie Savage from 9pm. Free entry until 9.30pm thereafter R80 is your entry.

Saturday night is an All White Party at Hanover Street featuring DJ Micks, DJ Maloo, Liam Cue, Luwayne Wonder and Jaryd Busch from 9pm. Entry is R80.