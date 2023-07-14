Head over to Hanover Street on Friday night for their Friday Night Shutdown featuring the best of Hanover Street DJs Krazy K, Nazz Titus, Jaryd Busch and Robbie Savage from 9pm. Free entry until 9.30pm thereafter R80 is your entry.
Saturday night is an All White Party at Hanover Street featuring DJ Micks, DJ Maloo, Liam Cue, Luwayne Wonder and Jaryd Busch from 9pm. Entry is R80.
The Jagger Lounge presents Jagger Saturday alongside DJ Bubu, DJ Simpra, Lorenzo Bathathe, Dean Havinga and DJ Zubair Taylor with your host John Nathan Oppelt. For bookings contact 061 475 1046.
It’s Mid Month Madness at The Empire Nightclub with headliners Princess Davids and DJ Le Rocks and keeping you on your feet is Geeq, DJ Brooklyn, Ivy and DJ Dillon. Doors open at 8pm and cover charge is R50 with a live radio broadcast from GMJ Radio.
Eerste River is the place to be on Saturday night as Keano presents Good Way to End Your Vakansie in Beaulieu Street, Stratford Greet.
Rocking the decks is DJ Justin, DJ Mielo and DJ Keano. Entry is R30 and VIP is R60.