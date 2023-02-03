Jazz on the Yard presents a community social investment fundraiser in partnership with the Gino Oliver Foundation at the Goodwood Wrestling Club on Saturday.
With performances from Vernon Castle, Elton November, Carmen Xclusive and Craig Jordaan. Entry R120 and doors open from 2pm till 10.30pm.
The headlining duo Radiokillers will be at Karin’s Place in Riverdale on Saturday, supported by resident DJs. Entry fee R40 but R20 if you wear any supporters’ rugby jersey. Doors open at 8pm.
82 on Beach in Strand presents the Weekend Shutdown on Saturday. Live performances from Blunt-Magic and Leigh-Jay alongside club favourites DJ Mielo, DJ Justiin, DJ Yaam, DJ Robin and DJ Young. Doors open at 5pm. Entry is free until 8pm, thereafter R50 gets you in.
Club Oscars Nightclub in Ravensmead presents its grand reopening with DJ Feezol on decks and Coloured Goose hitmaker Atie G, Friday from 8.30pm. Entry R50, free parking and no load shedding.
Back2School bash featuring DJ Law, Hunter Fam, DJ Elsies, DJ Neeno and Team Chronic at the I Can Centre at Shawco Hall in Elsies River. First 50 to arrive get free shots and entry R30. Doors open at 6pm until late.
DJ Lerenzo Bathathe and Friends introduce their balloon theme party at 37 Glenhurst Street, Beaconvale, Parow on Saturday. No under 18s and entry fee is R100.
All Black birthday celebration today at Destiny featuring Twinzspin, Boyzn, Bubu and Da Rocha. Tickets cost R80 on Quicket and R100 at the door before 10pm. Doors open at 8pm.