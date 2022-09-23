The Festival is on Saturday at Elgin Grabouw Country Club featuring performances by Adrea Fortuin, Karin Kortje, Robin Pieters and many more. Emcee’s for the event is TikTok se Schaney van Wyngaard, Ikie Botha a.k.a Tandjies and Quinton Manuel.

On the decks is Dj Skouers, Dj Chello and other live bands. Tickets R150 for adults and R80 for kids under 18. Food vendors and a cash bar available, bring your own camping chairs, blankets and umbrellas. District 6 Phase 3 steering committee hosts a Heritage Day event in Hanover Street in Cape Town. This the first historic heritage day event since the residents were forcefully removed in the early 1960’s. Entry is free and starts at 10am. We outside presents The Wave at Living Room in Boston featuring a leka line up of DJ’s such as DJ Ralton, Marcus Brothers, DJ Stix and many more. General entry R50, R80 after 10pm, VIP R100, after 10pm R130. The event starts at 7pm.

Gino Oliver from Jazz on the Yard hosts a Heritage Day fundraiser at Sunbird Park in Kuilsriver. Get your tickets early as there is only space for 90 mense. Live performances will take place from Lady Holly and her Band “Simplicity'' featuring Joshua Davids on Sax. Tickets cost R120, bring your own refreshments. From 3pm till 12am. Regent Road Precinct Street festival on Braai Dag from 12pm to 9:30pm.