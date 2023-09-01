Introducing Leshme’s Pre Birthday Balloon Party on Friday night at Gophers Pub in Goodwood.
The line up includes Chello, Feezol, Luda-Ash and Miss Dee supported by resident DJs. Tickets are R50 pre-sold and R80 at the door. The party starts at 7pm till late.
Decodance nightclub in Woodstock presents one night with the King of the Drums NV Funk tonight. Pay R70 at the door and enjoy happy hour from 9pm-10pm. With music by DJ Justin, Josh Da Funk, DJ Adriancpt and many more.
Catch TikTokers Chesrae Megan and Ouma Sarie on Friday night at Scottsdene Youth Centre in Kraaifontein in aid of raising funds towards the medical expenses of Alvereme Malgas who suffers from Cerebral Palsy. Entry fee is R100.
Lets welcome the new season with a Spring Party on Saturday at 82 on Beach featuring Hummer, HB Funk, DJ Justin and Timer. Entry fee is R50 and ladies enter free till 10pm.
Mowgalies FNC presents a Lipsync Battle on Saturday at Portland Indoor Centre in Mitchells Plain featuring special guests D-Louw, Nana_Loo from Tik Tok, Name Lekkers and many more local artists, Tickets are available at R50 on pre-sold and R60 at the door.
Encore Lounge presents a Spring Party on Saturday with beats by DJ Joker, Miss Dee and Javen America. Doors open at 7pm and entry fee is R50.
Catch Radiokillers on Saturday night for the Spring Takeover at Nagmal Sports Bar and Pub. Supported by resident DJs, doors open at 7pm. R50 entry. No entrance without an ID.