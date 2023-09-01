The line up includes Chello, Feezol, Luda-Ash and Miss Dee supported by resident DJs. Tickets are R50 pre-sold and R80 at the door. The party starts at 7pm till late.

Decodance nightclub in Woodstock presents one night with the King of the Drums NV Funk tonight. Pay R70 at the door and enjoy happy hour from 9pm-10pm. With music by DJ Justin, Josh Da Funk, DJ Adriancpt and many more.

Catch TikTokers Chesrae Megan and Ouma Sarie on Friday night at Scottsdene Youth Centre in Kraaifontein in aid of raising funds towards the medical expenses of Alvereme Malgas who suffers from Cerebral Palsy. Entry fee is R100.

Lets welcome the new season with a Spring Party on Saturday at 82 on Beach featuring Hummer, HB Funk, DJ Justin and Timer. Entry fee is R50 and ladies enter free till 10pm.