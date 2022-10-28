Club Legacy presents the Spring Festival at Belhar FC on Friday night from 6pm. Tickets are R70 pre-sold, R100 at the gate and R150 VIP, with performances from Tristan Harslo, Liam Hanz, NV Funk, Temple Boys and more. Corkage charge is R40. Gardenia Primary presents an old school dance featuring DJ Nigel, DJ Nathaniel and DJ Kurt. Entry is R60 and tickets are available at the school.

Kick off the last weekend of the month with YoungstaCPT live at Hanover Street from 8pm until 3am at R80p/p. Join the Halloween Extravaganza on Saturday5 pm, hosted by Stan Mars and featuring Nival Bell, Dr Jules, Jaryd Busch, Robbie Savage, DJ Naz Titus and DJ Alley. Tickets from R120 or pre-book via Quicket. VIP R250 each. Doors open at 5pm and remember to dress for Halloween. No under 18s. The Temple Boys return to Enigma Lounge in Eerste River with Tyrone Paulsen for the month-end madness. Supported by DJ Rello SA, DJ GeeQ and DJ Robin. Cover charge is R50. No under 18s. Doors open at 7pm.