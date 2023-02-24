Hanover Street is the plek to be on Friday night, for Twin Spin, Barkie, Weh Sliiso, Mr Tapout, DJ Jules and Micks rocking the stage. R80 entry fee. No under 18s. It’s Jams on Jams at Dante’s Premier Lounge featuring Alicious 101, Tarenzo, Boyzn, Bubu, Princess Davids and more. Entry is free before 9pm and R50 before 11pm.

Hope Awakening Centre presents Emo Adams, Sean de Vries and Lance Rhoda in Belhar at City of Grace Living Waters Church. Tickets cost R120 and doors open at 5.30pm. Presenting the Kuils River Fundraiser on Saturday with the Temple Boys, Barkie, Mr Tapout, Weh Sliiso, Team Vosho and more. Gates open at 10am until 8pm. Tickets cost R70 for adults and R50 for kids. R30 for coolerbox. Lexi Consani Creche celebrates its 60th anniversary with a Valentine Extravaganza. Come and enjoy smooth music and bring your own platters and XYZ. Tickets cost R120. Party from 3pm until 8pm.