Hanover Street is the plek to be on Friday night, for Twin Spin, Barkie, Weh Sliiso, Mr Tapout, DJ Jules and Micks rocking the stage. R80 entry fee. No under 18s.
It’s Jams on Jams at Dante’s Premier Lounge featuring Alicious 101, Tarenzo, Boyzn, Bubu, Princess Davids and more. Entry is free before 9pm and R50 before 11pm.
Hope Awakening Centre presents Emo Adams, Sean de Vries and Lance Rhoda in Belhar at City of Grace Living Waters Church. Tickets cost R120 and doors open at 5.30pm.
Presenting the Kuils River Fundraiser on Saturday with the Temple Boys, Barkie, Mr Tapout, Weh Sliiso, Team Vosho and more. Gates open at 10am until 8pm. Tickets cost R70 for adults and R50 for kids. R30 for coolerbox.
Lexi Consani Creche celebrates its 60th anniversary with a Valentine Extravaganza. Come and enjoy smooth music and bring your own platters and XYZ. Tickets cost R120. Party from 3pm until 8pm.
VYV Community Development Outreach presents a jazzy fundraiser featuring Craig Jordaan, Bronwin Lottering, Keagon McCurry and more local artists. The place to be is Mimosa Primary in Bonteheuwel. Bring your own platters although food will be on sale. 12pm until 8pm.Tickets cost R50 for adults, R20 for kids. R30 for corkage.
Dillon Ramora presents Hood Sundaze at 4 Atlas Avenue, Elsies River. Tickets are R50. Doors open at 2pm The Oscars presents Freaky Friday with special guest Dj Ice Flake this Friday featuring resident djs. Doors open at 9pm and no under 18s.