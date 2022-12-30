82 on Beach is the place to be on Friday for the New Year’s Eve starter featuring Ashton Parenzee, DJ Justin, DJ Mielo, HB Funk and many more. Tickets cost R80 before 10pm and R70 after. Hookahs available for hire and card facilities with free parking.

Utopia Cafe and Lounge invites you for a late night party with Craig Jordaan, Elton, Camy and Lauren. Ladies enter free. Gents pay R50. Starts at 9pm. Night on the Square is starting their new year celebrations early with an epic night market event filled with live entertainment, food, drinks and market stalls. Entry is free and join them from 6pm to start the new year at Greenmarket Square.

Good Hope FM is inviting you to their New Year’s Eve party with a live broadcast at Hanover Street in GrandWest on Saturday. The lineup includes Jason Spike, Dr Jules, Stan Mars, Jaryd Busch and more resident DJs. R100 gets you indoors and party from 8pm untill 3am with Good Hope’s hottest DJs. 82 on Beach Strand is hosting their New Year’s Eve celebration so come party with Radiokillers, DJ Justin, DJ Notorious, DJ Yaam, DJ Skye and more. Doors open from 6pm. Tickets cost R50 before 10pm, R70 thereafter.