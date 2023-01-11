A performing artist from Tafelsig is calling on mense to audition for his upcoming musical production. Umir Morris, 30, says he is looking for young, vibrant, and fresh talent to take on his new project, which is called "Apartheid se moer."

“My plan is to get youngsters from Tafelsig and Mitchells Plain who aren't doing anything and are interested in performing arts. “They should audition. I want to give them a chance to showcase their talents, this will be a platform for them besides sitting on the corners and being at home,” he explained. Exciting times: New project Apartheid se moer He says that mense between the ages of 11 and 50 are wanted for an audition.

“It’s a self tape audition, they will have to send me a message where I will give them a script for the self tape. “I’m looking for all the auditions to be by the end of January, I will then have a call back and officially kick things off in February,” he says. Without giving away too much information about the production, Umir says that it is a slight reworking of the 1980s’ District 6 by the late Taliep Peterson and David Kramer.

“I’m the writer and director of the production. I’m trying to take it back to what happened after the bulldozers came when people had to relocate areas like Manenberg, Hanover Park and Mitchells Plain. “So it’s basically about how people suffered when they had to fit in these communities.” The former Kinders Van Die Ses cast member adds that the show will be ready by March or April if everything goes according to plan.

“Other details such as the venue and ticket prices will be confirmed later on but we are first working on the cast,” he adds. Musowwir Philander is helping Morris with the research on District six Musowwir Philander, who is assisting Morris with the production, says his wife’s father owned a piesang store in District Six, that's why he got involved with the production. “The whole origin of the story is about District Six so we basically assisting him with the research and stories of what happened in that time,“ he says.