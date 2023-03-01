Aspiring actors and actresses who are ready to showcase their creativity in front of the camera are invited to audition for a movie due to be shot in Belhar. This is the call by the award-winning Touched by Style Community Arts Project and Film group, an organisation established in 2021 with members from all over the Cape Flats.

Co-founder Nick Matthee says they do not charge enrolment fees, registration or casting fees, all they want is for talented mense to come and show them what they’ve got. LOOKING THE PART: Touched by Style stars on set. “We get people from various communities who have a talent and want to show their creative side in front of the camera. “We give them the storyline, the script and they then study the script and come back to us which allows us to know exactly where to place them,” he explains.

“We take our cast to a shooting range if it’s an action film, so they can get used to prop work. “We get them as close to an actual movie scene as possible. HOW TO SKOP, SKIET EN DONNER: Actors train for action roles. “We do not charge our cast for anything as we fund them from our own pockets, we just want to assist drama students, youth and young adults to become part of the artistic nature.”

Matthee added that the organisation enters short film competitions in different countries and has so far won 10 awards, the most recent being an international recognition award from Turkey. “Our cast will always be active in all our films and we give them awards and certificates at the end of the year for their hard work,” adds Matthee. They’ve produced short films like Bitter and Duel, which can all be viewed on YouTube.

Mathee says they are now looking for cast members for their next action movie, the third in the Bitter trilogy called Bitter: Rise of the Ringmaster, which will be filmed on 18 March at Belhar High School, and cautions residents not to be alarmed by the sounds of fake gun fire, yelling, shouting and sword fighting. Aspiring actors and actresses One of the students involved at Touched by Style is Leano September, 23, from Voorbrug in Delft who joined in 2022 and has gone on to study Performing Art at Northlink College Tygerberg campus. “Working with Touched by Style was amazing.