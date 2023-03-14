Cape Town rapper YoungstaCPT and the hottest Athlone-born producer in the land, Shaney Jay, have released their second collaboration project called Suffer For Beauty. This track is the follow up to their 2021 collab Dreams Don’t Pay Bills, which was described by YoungstaCPT as his pandemic project that takes us through his life and thoughts during that trying period.

Suffer For Beauty is described as the aftermath of those years, what it’s like to survive your trauma and live to tell the tale. RELEASE: Suffer For Beauty It also takes inspiration from the effort and strength women go through for a world that doesn’t always care, says YoungstaCPT. “Keeping the features short was intentional but they’re still key songs.

“Doing Her Hair actually speaks directly to the album art and the title of the project, linking to the fact of how women have to portray themselves to the world at large and the work that goes into it. “It’s a long process to suffer for beauty but they do it effortlessly,” Youngsta explains. “This project also dives into themes of the entertainment industry and what musicians go through to try and deliver their best work even in times of peril.”