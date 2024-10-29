This track is part of Interlecc Za’s upcoming EP titled, “Far From Finite” which drops on all streaming platforms in November.

Ameer Noordien a.k.a Young OG says the motivation behind this new track was to bring back the old school style of music from the late 90’s and early 2000’s.

“Seeing that the fashion style of the world is moving back to baggy jeans, oversized T-shirts and old school kicks, we decided to bring back the music style from that time as well. When you listen to the song, before our lyrics starts, you can already hear by the first few seconds of the beat that we are taking it way back,” he explains.

“We chose the title “Ghetto”, because the majority of our listeners and supporters are from the ghettos of Cape Town and as the lyrics states, “Kykie, wiet gedrop? Hulle laat die hele Ghetto stop”.