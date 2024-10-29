Mitchells Plain rap artist, Young OG CPT, is welcoming summer with new music, repping his hometown with a track called Ghetto featuring Interlecc Za.
This track is part of Interlecc Za’s upcoming EP titled, “Far From Finite” which drops on all streaming platforms in November.
Ameer Noordien a.k.a Young OG says the motivation behind this new track was to bring back the old school style of music from the late 90’s and early 2000’s.
“Seeing that the fashion style of the world is moving back to baggy jeans, oversized T-shirts and old school kicks, we decided to bring back the music style from that time as well. When you listen to the song, before our lyrics starts, you can already hear by the first few seconds of the beat that we are taking it way back,” he explains.
“We chose the title “Ghetto”, because the majority of our listeners and supporters are from the ghettos of Cape Town and as the lyrics states, “Kykie, wiet gedrop? Hulle laat die hele Ghetto stop”.
“When we drop a new song, the people in the communities will literally run to hear the new song and sit still to listen to the lyrics.”
He says the song has something for everyone.
“The message behind the track is to have our community and its outskirts feel good as soon as the song starts playing. It makes you want to dance and they can also resonate to the lyrics of the song. We always try to cater for our listeners. We want them to feel like they are the ones rapping or singing in the song.”
The song is available on all streaming platforms and the music video is available on YouTube.