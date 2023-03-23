Quewin Kumbaca, better known as Barkie Vieslik, is a fresh new talent all the way from Belhar who is hitting all the right notes. The 20-year-old is well known on the Cape scene for his unique sound of Afrikaans Gqom and started making music about three years ago.

“I started making music to change the mindset of my community, the children and to uplift them from gangsterism by showing them anything is possible in life. I started doing music full time after finishing school in 2021,” he says. The young musician has had a few of his hits trend on TikTok and have people jolling to his treffers – some of these include First Class Umlando, There was Gqom, Tap Out and Sterkwerk, to name a few. He established his own record label at the start of 2023 called Vieslik Records, where he has already signed two artists, Scottish SA and Miezzo.

“I am going to try and stick to the music but I would like to go study for a back-up because everyone has their prime in the game but I understand that it’s not always going to be like this,” Barkie say. “I want to show the youth that anything is possible in life because some of us come from unpleasant circumstances but that doesn’t determine who we are as people, we just need to keep pushing and reach for the stars.” TREND: Quewin Kumbaca Barkie, who is sponsored by Catline Streetwear Apparel, adds that he stays with his mom after losing his dad at the age of 14: “My mom is very proud of me and who I’ve become.”