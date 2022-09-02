The event will take place at the Vyeboom soccer field in Bontas on Saturday from 12pm so bring your family, friends and laaities for this fun day as the only requirement is for you to stiek uit and support the food and refreshment stalls.

The VYV Street Community Development Outreach is hosting a free jazz concert in aid of disadvantaged children living in Bonteheuwel.

FUN: Bonteheuwel event at the Vyeboom Soccer Field

All proceeds will go towards the organisation’s feeding scheme, mathematics extra classes, extra-mural activities and a hike on 24 September.

“We are doing this because the children are our future and currently the future’s looking bleak because of the situation we find ourselves in considering gang violence and other social ills so we are just trying to make a difference,” says organiser Vincent Hendricks.

The live music will be provided by Jazz on the Yard.